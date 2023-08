Citizens of Ukraine liable for military service who are not subject to conscription during mobilization, whose close relatives were killed or went missing during direct participation in the ATO, will be able to cross the state border of Ukraine during the period of martial law. This was reported by the government portal.

The corresponding changes to the rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine were made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"This is done to avoid unjust restriction of the rights of family members of persons who were killed (went missing) during direct participation in the ATO (from the beginning of armed aggression in 2014 to April 30, 2018)," the statement said.

At the same time, it is noted that under the current version of the rules, during martial law, persons whose relatives were killed or went missing during participation in the ATO have the right to cross the state border.

The government lifted restrictions on the right to cross the state border during the period of martial law by persons whose relatives were killed or went missing while participating in the ATO. Russia's military aggression against Ukraine began in 2014 and was restored on February 24, 2022 with a massive invasion. Therefore, we must avoid unfair separation of both the Ukrainian defenders themselves - participants in military and special events, and the rights of members of the families of fallen soldiers," said Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the electronic queue was launched at all international motor transport checkpoints.