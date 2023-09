The Metinvest group established serial production of engineering structures that perform the role of "lancet catchers", protecting the military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from enemy drone attacks.

This is stated in the message of the group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Metinvest has handed over 32 shelter structures, which are actively used in the hottest areas of the front, to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge.

"Engineering structures are produced in close cooperation with specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking into account the needs of the front. Steel "lancet catchers" should be as versatile as possible, so that they can be used to mask and protect most models of equipment in combat positions - self-propelled artillery systems, tanks, automobile equipment for transportation of personnel. During the use of the first samples at the front, "lancet catchers" proved to be a reliable element of protection that stops enemy drones, in particular dangerous lancets, and protects the equipment," the message says.

It is noted that the "lancet catcher" is a very mobile structure and requires a minimum of effort to be installed in the forward position without the use of additional equipment.

"In addition to quick and easy assembly, the structure is also characterized by high maintainability. After fulfilling its purpose, the "lancet catcher" can be easily restored. The weight of one mobile shelter 10 meters long, 5 meters wide and 5 meters high is about a ton. The shelter consists of a steel frame and a tensioned on top of it chain-link nets with camouflage elements," the report says.

Metinvest can produce up to five "lancet catchers" per week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Metinvest established the production of engineering structures that completely replicate the appearance of radar stations and artillery guns.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadim Novinsky.