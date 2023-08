The Metinvest group established the production of engineering structures that completely replicate the appearance of radar stations and artillery pieces.

This is stated in the message of the group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These models mislead the aggressor and force it to use expensive high-precision ammunition to destroy these engineering structures instead of the equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Metinvest has already handed over 250 such models to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge," the message says.

It is noted that specific models of engineering structures are produced in close cooperation with the specialists of the AFU, taking into account the needs of the front.

"Thanks to the complete visual similarity, the engineering equipment has already proven its effectiveness. The models, which were transferred to the main axes of the front, more than once misled the aggressor, became its targets, saving the real equipment and the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Specialists of the Metinvest group together with the military constantly improving these models for their maximum efficiency," the message says.

According to the report, since the beginning of the war, the company has directed UAH 2 billion to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"In particular, these are 150,000 body armor manufactured at our own facilities and purchased, over 200 mobile shelters-"hideouts", as well as thousands of drones, thermal imagers, cars, communication devices and other military equipment that Metinvest purchases and transfers free of charge to the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, Metinvest began supplying steel for the manufacture of armor protection elements for vehicles.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadim Novinsky.