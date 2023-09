The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company put into operation another power unit of one of the nuclear power plants (NPP) with a capacity of 1,000 MW 5 days ahead of schedule after scheduled repairs.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nuclear energy is the basis of the country's energy system. Now nuclear engineers are doing everything possible to ensure that the units of all nuclear power plants work stably next winter. To date, repairs to 70% of nuclear generation capacities have been completed. These are six units with a total capacity of more than 5,400 MW," the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.