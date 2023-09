The U.S. Department of Defense ordered AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles from the Raytheon company for Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the Pentagon.

The American company Raytheon Missiles and Defense (Arizona) will purchase advanced AMRAAM missiles for USD 192 million from various sources.

Delivery dates and the number of missiles that are planned to be purchased have not been disclosed.

It is noted that this is planned to be done by November 29, 2024.

Funds for the purchase of missiles are allocated from the fund of the Initiative for the Promotion of Security in Ukraine.

AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) is an American all-weather medium-range air-to-air guided missile.

AMRAAM missiles are the main air-to-air weapons of all types of modern fighters of the U.S. Armed Forces. Missiles of the family are also in service with fighter jets of NATO countries and other U.S. allies.

