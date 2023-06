For the first time in a long time, the U.S. leadership has changed its attitude to the possibility of providing Ukraine with MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles. At the end of May, Washington announced that this issue was being discussed.

Oksana Markarova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the USA, told about this in an interview with The Page.

"At the end of May, there was an important change in the tone of Joe Biden's answer... if before that all the answers sounded like “Just forget it”, then we heard for the first time that the issue is being discussed," Markarova said.

According to her, Ukraine regularly discusses with foreign partners absolutely all options for military aid and its provision.

Markarova added that due to one or another circumstances, it is possible to find something easily and quickly. Obtaining other weapons takes much longer.

At the same time, she emphasized that there are no so-called "red lines" in the matter of providing one or another weapon to Ukraine.

"When we hear another "no", "can't", "no" - for us it is an additional task to find what exactly needs to be done in order for this "no" to turn into "possible", "possible" to become "yes", and we saw "yes" as soon as possible on the battlefield," she summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden announced for the first time that the issue of providing ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine is under consideration.

And last Friday, June 9, representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties of the USA submitted to Congress a resolution on the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.