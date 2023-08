Monobank ranks among top 200 fintech companies in the world by CNBC

Ukrainian Monobank ranked among the top 200 fintech companies in the world according to CNBC.

This follows from the data of CNBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Potential participants in the top 200 list were given the opportunity to share information about their business model, income, transaction volumes and other data of their activities.

Monobank entered the list in the neobanking category and became the only fintech startup from Ukraine to enter the publication list.

Projects in the list were divided into the following categories:

Neobanking;

Digital payments;

Digital assets;

Digital financial planning;

Digital wealth management;

Alternate financing;

Alternative lending;

Digital banking solutions;

Digital business solutions.

In total, more than 1,500 fintech companies were evaluated by general key performance indicators (such as income) and more specific ones that are characteristic of individual segments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2017, Monobank was founded by former topmanagers of PrivatBank Oleh Horokhovskyi, Dmytro Dubilet and Mykhailo Rohalskyi.

It operates under the license of Universal Bank, which is part of the TAS group of businessman Serhii Tihipko.