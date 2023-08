The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched an investigation into the crash of two MI-8 combat helicopters on August 29 in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk Region, as a result of which 6 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed. This is stated in the message of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the crash occurred during a combat mission.

"Special attention (during the investigation) will be paid to the study of the technical condition of the helicopters and compliance with the rules of preparation for flights. The version of sabotage or damage to the helicopters by the enemy will also be studied. Professional specialists will carry out a thorough diagnosis of the flight recorders," the message says.

It is noted that as part of the investigation, a number of examinations have already been ordered, and urgent investigative actions have been carried out.

Preliminary qualification of the offense: violation of flight rules or preparation for them (Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 15 years.

Procedural management is carried out by the Donetsk specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Eastern region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI is also investigating the plane crash in the Zhytomyr Region that occurred on August 25. As a result of the plane crash, three pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed.