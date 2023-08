The collision of two L-39 combat training aircraft in the Zhytomyr Region on August 25 occurred during the turn maneuver.

Tetiana Sapian, Communications Advisor for the State Bureau of Investigation, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, under preliminarily determined circumstances, there is information that the crash occurred as a result of a collision between two aircraft during the turn maneuver. That's what we got from our investigators this morning," she said.

Preliminary qualification of the case is violation of the rules of flights or preparation for them (Article 416 of the Criminal Code).

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of imprisonment of up to 15 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a plane crash in the Zhytomyr Region, which occurred on August 25.

As a result of the crash, three pilots of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed: Andrii Pilshchykov (call sign Juice), Viacheslav Minka and Serhii Prokazin.

The investigation was considering three versions of a plane crash in the Zhytomyr Region on August 25, which killed three pilots, in particular such versions as technical malfunction of aircraft, pilot error, and the third version - violations in the organization of flights.