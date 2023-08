After completion of major repairs, a power unit at one of the thermal power plants (TPP) with an operating capacity of 190 MW was connected to the network.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, a total of 24 thermal generation power units with a capacity of more than 4,300 MW have already been repaired and are being repaired, which is more than 60% of their total number.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.