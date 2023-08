Razumkov registers bill to equate corruption during war with treason before Zelenskyy

The former head of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Dmytro Razumkov suggests that parliament equate corruption during the war with treason.

This is stated in bill No. 9659, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, appropriation, embezzlement or seizure of someone else's property by abuse of official position, committed during the legal regime of martial law by a person who occupies a responsible and especially responsible position is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 15 years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

A similar punishment is proposed to be introduced for:

misuse of budget funds by an official;

abuse of power or office, that is, willful, in order to obtain any undue benefit for a person oneself or another natural or legal person;

acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of undue benefit;

acquisition by a person holding a responsible and especially responsible position of assets whose value by more than UAH 8.7 million (6,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens) exceeds its legal income;

acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of undue benefit for a person oneself or a third party for influencing the decision-making.

Although corruption is equal to treason, according to the text, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and not the Security Service of Ukraine, is engaged in a pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to offer the Verkhovna Rada to equate corruption with treason in wartime.