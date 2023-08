The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on a positive dynamics in the Bakhmut direction.

He announced this on his Telegram channel and published a video of the work of Ukrainian defenders.

"Bakhmut direction. There is a positive dynamics in the areas of the front," the report said.

Syrskyi published footage of the work of gunners of the 22nd separate mechanized brigade on the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the Bakhmut direction while the enemy cannot leave Bakhmut and cannot fully move around the city itself either. Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar on August 29 spoke about the situation in various directions.

Besides, the Defense Forces of Ukraine had successes in the direction of Novodanylivka - Novoprokopivka in the south of Ukraine, getting entrenched at the reached borders. Meanwhile, in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the SBI launched an investigation into the crash of two combat helicopters МІ-8 on August 29 in the Kramatorsk District of the Donetsk Region, as a result of which 6 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed.