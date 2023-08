Ukraine's Defense Forces succeeded on the Novodanylivka - Novoprokopivka axis in the south of Ukraine and got entrenched at the achieved positions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) spokesperson, Military Media Center reports.

Thus, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Bakhmut and Melitopol axes.

"On the Novodanylivka – Novoprokopivka axis, they were successful, they are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, they inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, on the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the enemy advanced in five directions during the past day, including Zaporizhzhia. There were 35 combat clashes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the direction of Bakhmut, while the enemy cannot leave Bakhmut and cannot fully move through the city itself. On August 29, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar spoke about the situation in various areas.