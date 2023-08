The airport of the city of Pskov, the aggressor state of russia, canceled all eight scheduled passenger flights today after a night drone attack. Russian Interfax announced this with reference to the Federal Air Transport Agency on Wednesday, August 30.

"Today, August 30, 2023, in order to take additional safety measures from the Pskov airport, six flights of the Azimut airline and two of the Ikar airline were canceled," it said.

Airport officials said they planned to reopen the airport on Thursday, August 31, although they said all air transport facilities providing flights were allegedly "operating as normal."

At the same time, the publication reports that "Pskov Airport named after Princess Olga is an international airport of federal significance, under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation. In addition, the 334th military transport Berlin Red Banner Aviation Regiment, armed with IL-76 aircraft, were stationed at the airfield. "

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 29-30, the aggressor state russia suffered the largest attack by unmanned aerial vehicles of the entire war against Ukraine.

On August 30, aircraft, an oil depot and a military unit were destroyed by UAV strikes in russia.

On August 30, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of four russian Il-76 aircraft during an attack on an airfield in Pskov.