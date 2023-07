The Verkhovna Rada intends to resume electronic declaration.

299 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 9534 as a whole with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill proposes to restore the operation of anti-corruption mechanisms, namely: submitting relevant declarations and conducting a special check during martial law, as well as simplify the procedure for submitting relevant declarations.

Officials (apart from military and similar positions in the defense sector) must submit previously unpublished declarations for 2021-2022 within 90 days of the entry into force of the law.

According to it, the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to verify declarations are being resumed.

Officials are also obliged to declare their place of residence even during the war.

Public access to declarations will be resumed, but without an indication of the settlement where the property is located, as well as the identifying data of third parties indicated in the declaration, although this data will be submitted by the declaration entities.

An object with a market value of use of up to UAH 129,000 (50 living wages) for the entire period of use will not be subject to declaration, the lie in the declaration begins from UAH 134,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice developed a bill on simplifying the declaration, the NACP criticized the document.