We have an advance in Tavria axis, we are pushing back the enemy - Tarnavskyi

In Tavria axis, during the day, the enemy lost 327 people killed, wounded and captured, as well as 2 ammunition depots and 3 control points.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops Tavria, announced this.

"We have an advance in the Tavria axis. We are repulsing the enemy," he said.

It is indicated that the artillery units of the Defense Forces performed 1,200 fire missions during the day. Over the last day, the enemy lost 327 persons (91 irretrievably injured, 235 wounded, 1 captured).

In addition, 34 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 4 tanks, 8 armored fighting vehicles, 3 artillery systems and mortars, 1 MLRS, 16 units of automobiles and 2 units of special equipment.

2 ammunition depots and 3 enemy control points were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, August 29, amounted to 530 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 261,840 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 25 artillery systems and 17 armored fighting vehicles of the russians.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk reported that the russian invaders are retreating due to the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the enemy's defense line in the Zaporizhzhia axis.

In addition, a blue-yellow flag was raised on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region by Ukrainian soldiers. Previously, this area was considered a "grey zone".