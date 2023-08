The russian occupiers are retreating in connection with the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the enemy's defense line in the Zaporizhzhia axis.

This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"When the direct advance of our troops is now taking place, the enemy no longer has a chance to reinforce the defense that was breached. Therefore, after some time, it finds itself in the status of "breakthrough". That is, the advance of our troops is obvious in geography. It demonstrates that the enemy's forces are directly retreating," she said.

According to Humeniuk, every settlement that is liberated by our military is important for Ukraine, because it is an opportunity to gain a foothold and build additional defense lines around it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces in the Southern axis are destroying both the means of attack of the rashists and the means of defense.

During August 20, Ukrainian troops conducted counteroffensive operations on at least two areas of the front. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to advance in the area of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.