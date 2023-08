In Ukraine, a new summer maximum of electricity consumption was recorded against the background of record-breaking heat. This was reported by Ukrenergo.

It is indicated that on the evening of August 28, a new summer record was recorded - the maximum consumption exceeded the previous indicator of August 21 by 1.2%.

"This is a very high indicator, taking into account the limited capacity of power plants to produce electricity due to repairs," the company noted.

Ukrenergo was forced to use emergency assistance from the power system of Poland and Romania to cover the demand between 07:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Its total volume was 1,200 MWh.

Today, electricity is being imported from Slovakia in the morning and evening hours with a total volume of 1,638 MW, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 336 MW. Export is not carried out.

Yesterday, after emergency repairs, two power units of thermal power plants returned to work, instead, one was taken out for emergency repairs.

The total number of power plant units in operation is limited. Large-scale repairs are underway at many thermal power plants, part of the NPP power units are undergoing planned repairs.

According to Ukrenergo, short-term outages were recorded yesterday due to the protection of three high-voltage lines in the northern, central and western regions. At the same time, there was no blackout of consumers, the lines are working.

At the same time, as a result of russian artillery shelling of the front-line areas, new damage was recorded in networks in the Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Regions. The restoration of power takes place under a security situation and with the permission of the military.

In the Chernihiv Region, power outages due to hostilities were joined by the blackout of five settlements due to bad weather.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 28, due to damage on the territory of Moldova, the 110 kV interstate overhead line in the Vinnytsia Region was disconnected.