Power transmission line in Vinnytsia Region disconnected due to damage on the territory of Moldova - Energy Mi

As a result of damage on the territory of Moldova, the 110 kV interstate overhead line in the Vinnytsia Region was disconnected.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to damage on the territory of Moldova, the 110 kV interstate overhead line in the Vinnytsia Region was shortly disconnected. As a result, more than 11,000 consumers in the Mohyliv-Podilskyi district lost power," the message reads.

According to the report, due to damage, the 330 kV overhead line in the Sumy Region, which was in reserve, was brought out for repair.

330 kV and 400 kV lines in the Lviv and Zakarpattia Regions were also shut down.

In the Donetsk Region, shelling damage to a gas pipeline led to a temporary limitation of electricity generation.

"In the Chernihiv Region, 10 settlements were cut off due to enemy shelling. In the Kharkiv Region, gas pipelines were damaged by shelling, as a result of which the gas supply to some consumers was stopped. Restoration work is ongoing. Some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, and Kharkiv Regions also remain without power," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the 330 kV power line that supplies the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was shut down again.