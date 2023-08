Defense Intelligence looking for places where Shaheds are being assembled in russia

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense is looking for places where Russia manufactures Shaheds kamikaze drones.

This was said by Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, in the recently shot down Shaheds, experts discovered the fact of the expanding of Russian parts.

Skibitskyi added that this is one of the evidences that the final stage of the assembling of these UAVs is taking place on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"In the second half of this year, the enemy planned to produce 1,300 units of the so-called Geran-2, that is, Shaheds: the russians can use components of both foreign and domestic production. However, in reality, they are not capable of producing such a number of UAVs today," Skibitskyi said.

He added that more than one enterprise in the russian federation is involved in the production of strike drones and parts for them.

Currently, Ukrainian intelligence is working to determine the locations and actual volumes of UAV production in russia.

According to Vadym Skibitskyi, the success of the russians' plans will depend on how powerfully Ukraine will work in tandem with international partners regarding sanctions.

"We share information with our partners in order to determine and close the supply routes to the territory of russia of components, equipment, machines, and software, which are used precisely for the production of UAVs. In addition, these plans (of the enemy) will depend on a successful kinetic action on those objects. entities involved in the production of these drones in the russian federation," said a representative of the Defense Intelligence.

According to intelligence, the enemy may use kamikaze drones in the autumn-winter period to attack the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AFU believe that the russian federation produces Shahed kamikaze drones (the russian version - Geran) on its territory in order to divert attention from Iran. Although in the UAVs themselves, wherever they are manufactured, spare parts even from European countries continue to be used.

The aggressor country of russia has started using analogues of Iranian Shahed strike drones of its own production.