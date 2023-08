UK intelligence notes that Russia began to use analogues of Iranian kamikaze Shahed drones of its own production.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defenсe on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the UK intelligence, its own production is likely to allow Russia to establish a more reliable supply of attack drones.

It is noted that the effectiveness of this weapon is ambiguous, since Ukraine has learned to shoot down most drones of this type.

“Russia likely aims for self-sufficiency in OWA-UAVs in the coming months. However, in the interim, Russia remains reliant on components and whole weapons from Iran, primarily shipped via the Caspian Sea,” the report said.

