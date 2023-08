Power transmission line that supplies Chornobyl NPP shut down twice due to technological failure

Due to a technological malfunction, the 330 kV overhead line Chornobyl NPP-Slavutych was shut down twice in the short term, the line was returned to operation in automatic mode.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Cherkasy Region, a 110 kV power transmission line was shut down due to a technological malfunction, which led to the blackout of about 5,000 consumers in the Zvenyhorod district.

Currently, consumers are supplied.

Also, 330 kV lines were shut down in the Vinnytsia and Lviv Regions for a short time.

Due to the storm front, power transmission lines were damaged in the Chernihiv Region, power was cut off in 5 settlements, restoration work is ongoing.

"In the Donetsk Region, the networks were damaged due to shelling, which led to the blackout of more than 21,000 consumers in the cities of Toretsk, Druzhkivka and nearby villages. Consumers have been partially restored, restoration work is ongoing. Some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Regions also remain without power," the message says.

According to the report, the 150 MW thermal generation power unit came out of repair ahead of schedule.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 28, due to damage on the territory of Moldova, the 110 kV interstate overhead line in the Vinnytsia Region was disconnected.