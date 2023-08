The 330 kV power line that supplies the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was shut down again, the reasons for the shutdown are being investigated.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The 330 kV overhead power line of NEC Ukrenergo, which supplies the Chornobyl NPP, was shut down. The reasons for the shutdown are being investigated. In the Dnipropetrovsk Region, the 330 kV line was shut down for several hours due to a cable break. The line was connected after emergency repairs. The overhead line 330 kV in the Zaporizhzhia Region was also shut down for a short time," the report says.

According to the report, for technological reasons, a 150 kV substation and two 150 kV overhead lines were shut down in the Kirovohrad Region, which limited the generation of three SPPs for several hours.

"In the Dnipropetrovsk Region, due to the disconnection of the 150 kV line, more than 8,000 consumers were left without power. In the Sumy Region, due to a technological violation, two 10 kV power transmission lines were disconnected, 1,500 consumers remained without power in three settlements... As a result of the thunderstorm, 18 settlements in the Chernihiv Region remain without power. Almost 3,000 consumers are without electricity. Repair work is ongoing," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, due to damage, the 330 kV power line supplying the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was shut down on the territory of Belarus.