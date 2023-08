In the occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region, on August 28, an explosion occurred in the headquarters of the OMON Akhmat-1 russian guard unit. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 28, another explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar. As a result of the operation of the local resistance movement, coordinated by the Defense Intelligence, the "improvised" barracks of the OMON Akhmat-1 russian guard unit suffered,” the report said.

The Defense Intelligence notes that after the occupation of the city, the Kadyrov’s militants seized and transformed for their needs the building on 46 Budivelnykiv Street, where the local branch of one of the Ukrainian banks used to be located.

"At 09:50 a.m., an explosion occurred at the specified address. As a result, the personnel of the occupiers and cars parked in the yard were hit. A fire started in the premises. Fire crews and ambulances came to the scene. Currently, information is being clarified on the number of killed and wounded Kadyrov’s militants," the Defense Intelligence reports.

Intelligence notes that there are no civilian casualties.

After a series of explosions, the occupiers urgently evacuated the local civil-military administration. Currently, in Enerhodar there are checks and limited access to the Internet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, the Defense Intelligence said that an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar at a meeting of the leaders of the city occupation police.