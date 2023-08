On the morning of August 18, in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region, an explosion occurred at a meeting of leaders of the city occupation police. The wounded are planned to be evacuated by military helicopters to the territory of the aggressor state of the russian federation.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"On August 18, a meeting of the leaders of the city "police" was scheduled in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar. Approximately at 09.23 a.m., a powerful explosion sounded in the office of the chief of police," the report said.

It is indicated that as a result of the incident, numerous injuries were received by: the head of the city department, Colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of russia Chesanov Pavel Valerievich (Chuvash Republic), his deputy for operational work, the head of the investigative department, the head of the duty unit and the heads of a number of units.

"Immediately after the explosion, they were rushed to a local hospital. After an operational examination of the wounded from occupied Melitopol, three resuscitation vehicles were urgently called. It is already planned to evacuate them from there by military helicopters to the territory of the russian federation," the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said.

It is noted that the affected building, in addition to placing the management of the so-called "police," was used as a home for the personnel of the invaders. As a result of the explosion, the house suffered significant damage, the fire spread to 3-5 floors.

Currently, the area of ​ ​ the incident is blocked, the ability to move around the city for civilians is significantly limited. Besides, the Internet is completely turned off in the city.

