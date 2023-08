The main suppliers of components for russian UAVs are China, Turkey and UAE - study by Yermak-McFaul group

The main suppliers of components for russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. This was announced by the Office of the President, speaking about the results of the research of the Yermak-McFaul international working group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the international working group on sanctions against russia, headed by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak and the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Ambassador Michael McFaul, studied 174 foreign components removed from three models of UAVs used by the russian military on battlefield in Ukraine.

In particular, the russian army regularly uses three main models of drones: Shahed-136/131, Lancet and Orlan-10.

It is noted that in the process of manufacturing UAVs, russia still largely relies on foreign-made components, in particular microelectronics.

"According to a study by the International Working Group, the main supplier of critical components for russian drones is China, which accounts for 67% of the supply, with 17% of these coming through Hong Kong. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates account for 5% and 2% of the components respectively. Components produced in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland and other countries were also found in the drones, including processors, microcircuits, transistors and other vital components," the report said.

At the same time, according to the working group report, many details are available through public platforms, making regulatory oversight difficult.

With this in mind, the group's experts called on manufacturers to do more to prevent russia from accessing their products to circumvent economic sanctions.

In particular, it is proposed to harmonize the sanctions lists between the partner countries, to unify the lists of dual-use goods based on the codes of the Harmonized System, and to expand the categories of goods subject to sanctions based on the codes of the Harmonized System.

The group's experts also believe that companies should develop clearer instructions regarding compliance with the requirements of the law.

It is recommended to strengthen cooperation between producers and authorities in order to improve compliance with sanctions and implement effective restrictive measures.

The group's experts believe that governments should investigate known companies that do not comply with the sanctions policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that the missiles and drones with which russia attacks Ukraine contain foreign components, despite the fact that numerous sanctions have been imposed around the world against this.