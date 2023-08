Why does russia use a small number of missiles in attack. Air Force explanation

For the second night in a row, russian troops are using a small number of missiles to shell the territory of Ukraine. In this way, the enemy is gradually and methodically keeping our country and the Defense Forces in tension, destroying the civil infrastructure. Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"They (russians - ed.) have their own specific tasks, goals, objects that they are trying to hit and destroy. This time in the Poltava Region. This is a civilian object, and missiles were sent there from the Black Sea," he said.

According to Ihnat, russian troops are gradually and methodically keeping Ukraine and the Defense Forces in tension, destroying civilian infrastructure.

"We saw it with the ports in the Odesa Region and other regions. Grain and other food. This is the face of russia, which staged more than one famine here. Now it continues this work. Last year it was energy. And now it's the food sector," he noted.

Ihnat added that the russian federation is trying to destroy our economy and thus affect the psychological state of Ukrainians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Monday, August 28, the russian army struck the Poltava Region, hitting an industrial facility.

Also, on the morning of August 28, the russian occupying forces hit Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region with missiles, using tactical aviation. As a result of the attack, the country houses were destroyed and damaged, and the farm building caught fire.