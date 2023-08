The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the plane crash in Zhytomyr Region, which occurred on August 25, in which three pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were killed, including a well-known pilot with the call-sign Juice.

This follows from the statements by the SBI and the Air Force of the AFU posted on Telegram.

According to the investigation, on August 25, two L-39 combat training aircraft collided in the sky in Zhytomyr Region. As a result of the tragedy, three Air Force pilots were killed.

The pilots have confirmed the death of a well-known 40th tactical aviation brigade pilot with the call sign Juice. The causes of the disaster are being established.

Currently, primary investigative actions are being conducted, the scene of the incident is being inspected, witnesses are being interrogated, and a set of examinations has been appointed that will be conducted in the criminal proceedings.