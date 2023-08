The U.S. believes that the war in Ukraine may continue in 2024, so it is considering the possibility of transferring cluster munitions with a longer range for MLRS to Ukraine. This was reported by The Washington Post.

"Assessing the likelihood of continued war next year and possibly beyond, Biden administration officials are considering several important new ways to increase support from the West. In Washington, for example, there is growing support for providing cluster munitions for rocket artillery that can strike deeper than artillery versions, which the United States began to deliver last month," the publication writes.

It is noted that the United States is working on planning a Ukrainian "future force" that could deter further russian aggression.

"The F-16s, which will begin arriving in a few months, will be part of that, but U.S. officials are working with allies on many other weapons systems and training," the report said.

In addition, it is noted that despite the fact that Ukraine is asking for long-range ATACMS missiles that could strike at russia's rear, the U.S. continues to resist, fearing that it does not have enough ATACMS to supply Ukraine without undermining its own combat readiness, because it must be ready to a possible conflict with China.

It will be recalled that the United States of America planned to announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine on July 7, which included cluster munitions.

Ukraine has provided written guarantees that minimize the risks to civilians from cluster munitions. In particular, Ukraine undertook to use cluster munitions, adhering to five principles, including the impossibility of using them in cities and on the territory of russia, as well as keeping track of the damage zones.