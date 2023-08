The aggressor country of russia currently has in its arsenal at least 585 missiles that can be fired at a distance of more than half a thousand kilometers and with which it most often attacks various regions of Ukraine. It is not about long-range Kh-22 air-launched supersonic anti-ship missiles.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, in a comment to RBC-Ukraine. According to him, the agency carefully monitors everything related to the enemy's stockpiles and production of these weapons.

So, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, currently in the russian federation there are about:

- 270 units of Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles;

- 140 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 100 (total number) Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kh-55 with warhead.

In addition, Skibitskyi added, the aggressor may still have roughly 75 aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles in stock. Note that these missiles are much faster than the Kalibrs and Iskanders, can fly at a hypersonic speed that is ten times faster than the speed of sound, and maneuver in flight. The range is 2,000 km, and if they are launched from an aircraft, then 3,000 km.

A representative of the Defense Intelligence says that today the russian occupiers use Kh-101 missiles less, if compared with mass attacks in the autumn of 2022. According to him, there are two reasons: firstly, they are forced to pay attention to the critical limit, that is, to save, and secondly, they are trying to accumulate a reserve.

"According to the plans, the russians can produce about 40 Kh-101 missiles every month, but we already clearly know that these plans are not being fulfilled. This is primarily due to the shortage of foreign components. The second factor is reserves. Because these missiles are considered more accurate and more effective, if compared, for example, with the cruise Kh-555, Kh-22 or even Kalibr missiles, which we successfully shoot down," Skibitskyi explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Monday, August 28, the russian army struck the Poltava Region, hitting an industrial facility.

Also, on the morning of August 28, the russian occupying forces hit Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region with missiles, using tactical aviation. As a result of the attack, the country houses were destroyed and damaged, and the farm building caught fire.