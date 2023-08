The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that some energy facilities should return to state control for the purpose of internal security and successful completion of the heating season.

He stated this in an interview with Nataliya Moseychuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we talk about the energy independence of Ukraine, it cannot simply think that it was the subject of interest of one or another businessman or oligarch... Ukraine thinks, and I personally, how to get through the winter for all people, regardless of who you are and what your financial situation is. But this cannot be an internal explosion that will weaken us at the front," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine needs to concentrate on victory on the battlefield.

"And this defocus, if it is due to one or another businessmen... I must destroy it. Prevent even the possibility of this defocus and splitting the state. And therefore, some energy facilities must return to the control of the state so that there are no risks of this or that. We cannot enter this enterprise and ensure its security, because the keys to this enterprise are in the hands of one person. We can enter, if it is such a challenge, with all respect for private property. This is not a revolution, etc. This is absolutely a demand of wartime. I'm not even talking about the fact that by law we can, and in fact we should," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator, and Ukrtatnafta were previously transferred to the state for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.