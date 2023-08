AFU capture occupier, who previously shot "cheerful" video near abandoned Bradley IFV in Zaporizhzhia Region

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces captured the russian occupier, who most recently, along with other invaders, shot a video near an abandoned Bradley IFV.

The video on his Telegram channel was published by Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov.

The published video consists of two parts.

In the first one, the russian soldier, along with other occupiers, films himself near an abandoned Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The cheerful occupiers say "hello" to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and rejoice in the "trophy."

In the second video, shot by the Ukrainian military, this russian soldier is already in captivity.

The occupier is frightened and begs to be kept alive, stating that he is only nineteen years old.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 22, servicemen of the 47th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said they entered the village of Robotyne. They also showed how they evacuate residents of the destroyed village.

Recall that in July, the Ukrainian military in the Bakhmut area captured a group of russian paratroopers and gave them a lecture on the history of Ukraine.

We also reported that a captured occupier told the Ukrainian military why he went to fight in Ukraine.