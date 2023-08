They don't run anywhere. Lukashenko said that Belarus will soon have 10,000 Wagnerites

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the bulk of the mercenaries of the Wagner private military company (PMC) will continue to be in the country.

He said this on Friday, August 25, BELTA quoted him as saying.

According to him, the Wagner PMC lived, lives and will live in Belarus, "no matter how someone wants it."

"There remains a core, someone went on vacation, someone generally decided to live on the sidelines, but phones, addresses, passwords, appearances in this core are known," Lukashenko said.

The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus added that in the near future the remaining mercenaries will arrive in the country, and then their total number will allegedly be 10,000 people.

He added that now there is allegedly no need to keep such a number of mercenaries on the territory of Belarus.

Lukashenko said that the Wagnerites will allegedly "live and work" in Belarus.

Recall, earlier today, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Lukashenko said that he did not provide any security guarantees to the deceased owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, August 24, satellite images were published on the network, which show that the Wagner PMC began to wind down its camp in Belarus.

The day before, on August 23, Prigozhin and the commander of the Wagner PMC Dmitry Utkin were killed as a result of a private plane crash in the Tver region of the russian federation.