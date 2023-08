The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) Serhii Kruk. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government decided to dismiss Serhii Kruk from the post of the Head of the State Emergency Service. The performance of the duties of the Head of the State Emergency Service is entrusted to the Deputy Head of the Service Volodymyr Demchuk," he said.

Klymenko noted that the internal inspection in the State Emergency Service has been completed, additional personnel decisions will be made based on its results.

He added that the State Emergency Service is working as usual.

On August 25, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed 44-year-old Volodymyr Demchuk as the temporary acting head of the State Emergency Service.

In May 2023, Demchuk was appointed deputy head of the State Emergency Service.

In 2016-2023, he was the director of the emergency response department of the State Emergency Service.

He was born on May 17, 1979 in Iziaslav, Khmelnytskyi Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kruk as the Head of the State Emergency Service in February 2022.

From October 2014 to November 2021, Kruk held the position of head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Rivne Region.

From November 2021, Kruk was appointed temporary acting head of the State Emergency Service instead of Mykola Chechetkin.

In November 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Chechetkin, head of the State Emergency Service, at his own request.