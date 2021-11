Cabinet Relieves SESU Chair Chechotkin At His Own Request

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Mykola Chechotkin as the chairman of the State Emergency Service (SESU) in accordance with his resignation letter.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

"He wrote a report, the Cabinet of Ministers satisfied it," said a representative of the department.

According to him, Chechotkin wrote his resignation report on November 8.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs did not specify the reasons for the resignation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Chechotkin.

