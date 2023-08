Prosecutors want to arrest First Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy Vysotskyi with UAH 5 million bail

Prosecutors want to arrest First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi and determine an alternative of a bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.

A prosecutor said this during the trial on the election of a preventive measure to Vysotskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prosecutor noted that Vysotskyi owns two apartments near Kyiv, a land plot with a residential building in the Rivne Region.

He also has a car, and his wife also owns considerable property.

According to the prosecutor, Vysotskyi owns significant assets, we are talking about UAH 440,000, as well as more than USD 106,000.

"We believe that bail of more than 1,862 living wages for able-bodied persons will be sufficient," said a representative of the prosecutor's office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB suspects First Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy Vysotskyi of abuse during the procurement of humanitarian aid.

Earlier, the NACB conducted searches at Vysotskyi, Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban and adviser to Deputy Chairman of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak.