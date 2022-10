The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) conducted searches of Deputy Ministers of Agricultural Policy Taras Vysotskyi and Economy Oleksandr Hryban, as well as the adviser to the Deputy Head of the President's Office Olena Symonenko. This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

The searches were conducted on October 19-20 as part of an investigation into abuses related to the distribution of humanitarian aid. The sources did not provide other details. On the other hand, the NACB does not comment on the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, the High Anti-Corruption Court took into custody the former Member of Parliament, Maksym Mykytas, in the case of bribing the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, and set a bail of UAH 260 million as an alternative.

On October 18, Mykytas was detained for bribing the mayor of Dnipro Filatov for EUR 22 million.

On September 7, the Verkhovna Rada prohibited the appointment of a candidate who, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, i.e., after February 24, was abroad for more than 21 days, as director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.