The death of the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin will have a profoundly destabilizing effect on the group.

This is stated in the latest intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense dated August 25.

The summary notes that on August 23, 2023, exactly two months after the mutiny of the Wagner group, an Embraer business jet associated with the Wagner private military company crashed near Tver, between Moscow and St. Petersburg. The Russian authorities claim that 10 people were killed on board the plane, including the owner of Wagner, Prigozhin.

"Currently, there is no precise evidence that Prigozhin was on board the plane, and it is known that he followed exceptional security measures. However, it is very likely that he really died," the review says.

"The death of Prigozhin will almost certainly have a profoundly destabilizing effect on the Wagner group," British intelligence notes.

His personal qualities - hyperactivity, exceptional audacity, focus on the result and extreme brutality - permeated Wagner, and, according to the intelligence community of Britain, it is unlikely that there will be a successor who would match these qualities.

"The leadership vacuum that was created after the death of the leader of Wagner deepens with reports of the death of the founder and field commander of the group, Dmitry Utkin, and the head of the logistics department, Valery Chekalov," the review says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin took revenge for the humiliation with a mutiny and gave the order to destroy the leadership of the Wagner PMC.

Yevgeny Prigozhin and the commander of the Wagner PMC, Dmitry Utkin, were killed during a plane crash in the Tver Oblast. Allegedly, their bodies have already been identified.