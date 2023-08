As of August 15, more than 70% of housing and utility services facilities have been prepared for the heating season.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are moving in accordance with the schedule of preparation for the heating season. As of August 15, we have more than 70% readiness of housing and utility services facilities. Planned work on the preparation of the housing stock, networks, boiler houses and generating equipment continues. We expect 100% readiness by October 1. I want to emphasize that the thermal part of almost all thermal power plants has been restored, planned work on the repair of generating equipment continues to achieve the appropriate level of readiness before the start of the heating season. At the same time, we are systematically working on attracting international technical assistance, forming a reserve fund of spare parts and equipment for the needs of critical infrastructure facilities." said the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, heat tariffs for the population will remain unchanged in the new heating season.