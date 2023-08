The Verkhovna Rada supported the withdrawal of Ukraine from the agreement on the cooperation of the CIS member states in the creation, use and development of an interstate network of information and marketing centers for the promotion of goods and services on national markets.

A total of 249 MPs voted for the adoption of the bill 0220, instead of the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The explanatory note states that Ukraine's withdrawal from this agreement will bring the contractual and legal framework within the framework of the CIS into compliance with the modern realities of international relations, taking into account the current martial law on the territory of Ukraine.

The agreement on the cooperation of CIS member states in the creation, use and development of an interstate network of information and marketing centers for the promotion of goods and services on national markets was concluded on May 21, 2010 in St. Petersburg and ratified by the Law of Ukraine dated July 6, 2011.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Verkhovna Rada supported Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement on the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS member states.