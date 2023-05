The Verkhovna Rada supported Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement on the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

280 parliamentarians voted for draft resolution No. 9202 on May 3 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Agreement on the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS member states was concluded on March 27, 1992.

The decision of the Rada states that the withdrawal from the agreement was made due to the irreversibility of the European and Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine, as well as the powers of the parliament to implement the strategic course of the state to acquire full membership of Ukraine in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine.

The Rada also decided to take note that the Agreement on the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States of March 27, 1992 has lost its significance as of January 16, 1996, when the Convention on the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States of May 26, 1995 came into force, which Ukraine has not signed or ratified, and since February 19, 2014, the Ukrainian parliament has stopped interparliamentary cooperation within the IPA CIS.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, the Rada supported Ukraine's withdrawal from the CIS Agreement on cooperation in customs affairs.