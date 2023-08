Russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with cruise missiles twice overnight into Friday, August 25.

This was reported in Telegram by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk.

According to him, late in the evening the occupiers struck the Chornomorsk district with two missiles, previously of the Kh-35/59 type. Thanks to the coordinated work of Ukrainian air defense forces, both air targets were destroyed.

Also, around 03:44 a.m., a repeated attack on the Odesa Region was recorded. This time, the enemy tried to hit targets in the region with Kalibr missiles. According to preliminary data, all missiles were also shot down.

Explosions rang out in Odesa at night. An air alert was declared in the region.

Air defense forces worked in the region. Citizens were urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air alert.

Earlier, a loud explosion rang out in Odesa late in the evening on August 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, August 23, russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones. Production and transshipment complexes were hit, grain storage facilities were also damaged.