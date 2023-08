The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that recent military operations helped to reduce the number of serviceable russian Tu-22M strategic bombers. He told about this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

According to the head of the Defense Intelligence, a total of 436 russian aircraft are participating in air operations against Ukraine.

"That's a lot. But if you ask how many Tu-22s are among them, then there will be only a few. They had about 31 serviceable Tu-22s left, now 29 - and minus two more that will be under repair, that is, 27. That is, there are not so many that actually fly," Budanov said.

According to him, during the operations at the russian military airfields Soltsi (Nizhny Novgorod Oblast) and Shaykovka (Kaluga Oblast) two aircraft were completely destroyed, two more were damaged.

"The two affected ones will be repaired over time, this must also be understood," the head of the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

It will be recalled that earlier a drone attacked a russian airfield in the Novgorod Oblast and damaged combat aircraft.