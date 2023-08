AFU have the ability to strike any part of Crimea - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukrainian forces are capable of reaching any point in the occupied Crimea to defeat the enemy. He said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"We have the ability to hit any part of the currently occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. We can reach the enemy at absolutely any point," Budanov said.

According to him, there are many different options for the de-occupation of Crimea, but "it is impossible without military, combat operations".

"Those who have done stupid things better leave. And those who are waiting should prepare and do everything to help, first of all, the intelligence agencies, and also later, when the troops will go into the open. For support, to create favorable conditions. To make it happen faster. And as bloodlessly as possible," Kyrylo Budanov noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, August 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy's S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile complex in Crimea.

In addition, the Defense Intelligence will show a film about the hijacking of a Mi-8 military helicopter from Russia.