On Wednesday, August 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed the enemy S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system in Crimea. Also, three Russian S-300 launchers were destroyed or damaged in the Kherson Region.

The spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Humeniuk, said this on the telethon air, writes RBC-Ukraine.

She noted that the S-400 complex is a powerful means of air defense, which the enemy is now deprived of. At the same time, this is not the only means of protecting the occupiers.

"They (the Russians - ed.) still have a lot of weapons that we will have to destroy. That is why the cotton season continues. We announced it even when they were expecting a holiday season. And as the weather permits, we will continue to plant cotton," said the spokeswoman.

Humeniuk added that it is too early to conclude because there is a lot of work ahead.

At the same time, she noted that the S-400 was not the only loss in the enemy's defense system over the past day.

"In our area of responsibility, we also worked on air defense equipment, and three S-300 launchers were destroyed and damaged. That is, they can no longer be used either as a means of protection in the Kherson Region or as a means of attack," she said.

It will be recalled that yesterday, the Defense Intelligence reported that the Russian S-400 Triumph long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed at Cape Tarkhankut in the occupied Crimea. The installation itself, the missiles on it, and the personnel were completely destroyed.