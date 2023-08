Zelenskyy announces legislative initiatives in the near future against those who trying to weaken Ukraine from

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the near future there will be legislative initiatives against those who are trying to weaken Ukraine from the inside. Zelenskyy said this during the solemn events on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will give Ukraine such strength that it is enough to always win and we will deal harshly with everyone who tries to break it from the middle, sell it out, weaken its strength. And there will be corresponding legislative initiatives in the near future. We will protect our unity," he said.

Zelenskyy added that when russia invaded with a full-scale war, there was not a single day that Ukraine lacked unity and therefore there was no opportunity for russia to use anything in Ukraine against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, Ukrainians celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine.

On Ukraine's Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of defenders of Ukraine who died in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Zelenskyy also prayed for Ukraine's victory in St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv.