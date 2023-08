The Turkish company Baykar Makina handed over the Bayraktar TB2 attack UAV to Ukrainian intelligence officers for free on the occasion of Independence Day. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Baykar Makina company in a unique way congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day. On August 24, Ukrainian intelligence received a Bayraktar TB2 attack UAV as a gift from the manufacturer of famous drones," the message reads.

The Defense Intelligence notes that this is not the first such gift. In particular, on January 25, Baykar Makina also handed over two Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Intelligence expressed gratitude to friends and partners who continue to help Ukraine in these difficult times. The Defense Intelligence notes that the best gift for the holiday is a new weapon that will help destroy the enemy and defend freedom and independence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, Ukrainians celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine.