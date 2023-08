Russia carries out missile attack on Dnipro at night. There is hit and wounded

Overnight into Thursday, August 24, the russian federation carried out a missile attack on Dnipro. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"There is hit. There are wounded. All information later. Do not publish anything on social networks," Lysak wrote.

He also added that "all services are working".

Earlier, it was reported in social networks that explosions were heard in Dnipro. At that time, an air alert was announced in the region due to the threat of missile attacks by the russian occupiers.

Explosions in the city were heard around half past three in the morning.

Before that, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the danger of the enemy using ballistic weapons for attacks in a number of regions, including in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The military also announced the operation of air defense systems in this region.

Residents of the regions where the air alert was declared were asked to remain in shelters and to observe the "two walls" rule.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at least 2 educators were killed and 3 people were wounded as a result of a russian strike by a Shahed drone on a school in Romny, Sumy Region. According to available information, 2 more employees of the institution are under the rubble. Later, the number of killed as a result of the russian attack on the school in Romny increased to four.