The russian morning strike on a school in Romny, Sumy Region, killed 4 people. Besides, the number of wounded rose to 4. The debris removal operation is complete.

The head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this.

“The number of victims of the russian strike on the school in Romny rose to 4 people. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service released the bodies of the school director, deputy director, secretary and librarian," the report said.

It is indicated that the debris removal operation is complete.

Besides, as a result of the russian attack, 4 local residents were injured, who at the time of the strike passed by the educational institution.

"Pictured among the ruins of the school is the surviving entrance to the shelter. Unfortunately, people did not descend during the alarm to a safe place," Klymenko added.

The head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs urged Ukrainians to adhere to safety rules and go to cover, in case of an air raid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously it was reported that 2 teachers were killed and 3 people were injured. There was information that 2 more employees of the institution were under the rubble.