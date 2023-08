The Russians attacked the Dnipro with rockets launched from Crimea, Rostov Oblast, and the occupied Tokmak District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to Ihnat, the enemy deploys S-300s in the Tokmak area and usually attacks the Dnipropetrovsk Region with ground-based anti-aircraft missiles.

"Furthermore, the launch of two Iskander-M missiles was recorded from the Rostov Oblast. This is ballistics. We know what ballistics is, how dangerous it is, and how little time there is to react to this threat," the spokesperson said.

The invaders launched an Iskander-K cruise missile from Crimea, which our AFU shot down in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Air Command.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at least two educators were killed, and three people were injured as a result of a Russian strike by a Shahed drone on a school in Romny, Sumy Region. According to available information, two more institution employees are under the rubble. Later, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on the school in Romny increased to four.